2017 Toyota Sienna

2017 Sienna SE Techonology package 8-Pass FWD

2017 Toyota Sienna

2017 Sienna SE Techonology package 8-Pass FWD

Location

Acez Auto Sales

26 Bramsteele Rd Unit #1, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

905-872-7367

$32,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 79,100KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4745616
  • Stock #: C20200
  • VIN: 5TDXZ3DC7HS820014
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

 


This Model has 79100 KM’, it is Blue and comes with Audio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA, Audio Auxiliary Input Jack, USB Audio Input, Bluetooth Capability, Integrated SiriusXM Satellite Radio, 6 Speakers, Diversity Antenna, Advanced Voice Recognition, Phonebook and streaming audio via Bluetooth, Display of artist, song and album art for connected iPod (Gracenotes), 7" Display Screen, SIRI Eyes-Free, 3-spoke Steering Wheel, Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Voice Recognition Controls, 4.2-inch TFT Multi Information Display, Back Up Camera, 12V DC Accessory Connector (Front: 2, Rear: 1), Cruise Control, Garage Door Opener, Overhead Sunglass Storage, Push Button Start, Keyless Entry, Power windows and Door Locks and 19" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 6 Spoke Alloy Wheels, Wheel Locks. Safety Features Include: Star Safety System: Smart Stop Technology (SST), Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), Anti-lock Brake System (ABS), Traction Control (TRAC), Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD), Brake Assist (BA), Warnings: Low Fuel, Door Ajar, Tire Pressure, Front Driver and Passenger Seat Belt Warning, Key Remind Warning, Glove Box Lock, Engine Immobilizer, Anti-theft System, and Blind Spot Monitor. This vehicle has also gone through a 150-point Toyota Certified Inspection for your peace of mind. It comes with 1 Year UNLIMITED KM Warranty include with the Price. (Global Warranty) *See terms and conditions for full details)


 


**Price includes Safety certified (thorough 150 point inspection $399) and $10 OMVIC Fee...
HST and licensing are extra. All prices, specifications and availability subject to change without notice. While we make every effort to provide you the most accurate, up-to-date information, occasionally, one or more items on our web site may be mis-priced. In the event a product is listed at an incorrect
price due to typographical, photographic, or technical error or error in pricing information received from our suppliers, Acez Auto Sales shall have the right to refuse or cancel any orders placed for product listed at the incorrect price.


- Oil change
- Professionally cleaned inside and out
- Car proof history report provided with each vehicle
 
Trade-Ins - We take any year and model! Bring in your old vehicle for a free appraisal.


We will help you for transportation all of Canada and USA.


To get more information about our inventory please visit our website: WWW.ACEZAUTO.COM


**PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENSING**


 
Buy with Confidence
We are OMVIC registered and a member of Used Car Dealer Association
    
     ACEZ AUTO SALES 
DRIVE IN PERFECTION
Telephone 905-872-7367
26 Bramsteele Rd Unit#1
Brampton, ON L6W 1B3
www.acezauto.com
Hours Monday to Saturday: 10:00AM TO 7:00PM
Sunday 11:00AM TO 4:00PM

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Xenon Headlights
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Rain sensor wipers
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • MEMORY SEAT
  • 3RD ROW SEATING
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Digital clock
Security
  • Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Navigation System
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Entertainment System
  • Night Vision
  • Power Sliding Door
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Automatic Headlight
  • Electronic Stability Control
  • Leather Steering Wheels

