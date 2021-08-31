2017 Toyota Tacoma

$40,995 + taxes & licensing 9 0 , 9 9 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7693720

7693720 Stock #: P06A2284

P06A2284 VIN: 5TFDZ5BN5HX027355

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver Sky Metallic

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 90,990 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Safety Traction Control Passenger Airbag Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Interior Cruise Control Convenience Keyless Entry Cup Holder Tow Hitch Receiver Door Map Pockets Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Rear View Camera Cloth Interior Heated Exterior Mirrors Driver Side Airbag

