Used 2017 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan Wolfsburg Edition for sale in Brampton, ON

2017 Volkswagen Jetta

52,814 KM

Details Features

$18,800

+ tax & licensing
Location

The Humberview Group

320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2

877-235-2864

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

52,814KM
Used

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum Gray Metallic
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 17-91261
  • Mileage 52,814 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Side Airbags
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Alarm System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Floor mats
Keyless Start

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Security

Anti-Theft

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Split Rear Seats
Rear-Folding Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Power Brake
Generic Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

