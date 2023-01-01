$18,800+ tax & licensing
2017 Volkswagen Jetta
Sedan Wolfsburg Edition
Location
The Humberview Group
320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2
877-235-2864
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$18,800
+ taxes & licensing
52,814KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum Gray Metallic
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 17-91261
- Mileage 52,814 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Side Airbags
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Alarm System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Floor mats
Keyless Start
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Security
Anti-Theft
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Split Rear Seats
Rear-Folding Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Power Brake
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
The Humberview Group
AutoPark Brampton
320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2
Call Dealer
877-235-XXXX(click to show)
