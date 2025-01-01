Menu
AUTO,LEATHER, SUNROOF, NAVI, BACKUP CAM,HEATED SEATS, POWER SEATS, BLUETOOTH,

 APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID.ONTARIO VEHICLE 

Lowest Interest Rate In GTA

Free Job Loss Protection

No Payment For 6 Months O.A.C

Huge Selection Of Quality Pre-Owned Cars

YOU HAVE GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, AVERAGE CREDIT, NEWCOMER WE GIVE YOU OPTIONS WITH FLEXIBLE PAYMENT TERMS AND $0 DOWN OPTIONS. WE OFFER FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 6.99% O.A.C FIESTA MOTORS DEALS WITH LENDERS, BANKS AND CREDIT UNIONS WHO WILL FINANCE YOUR PRE OWNED VEHICLE EVEN IF YOU ARE BANKRUPT, PAST BANKRUPTCY, CONSUMER PROPOSAL, STUDENT LOANS OR ANY OTHER CREDIT SITUATION. KNOW HOW MUCH YOU ARE APPROVED FOR, BEFORE YOU GO SHOPPING APPLY AT WWW.FIESTAMOTORS.CA FIESTA MOTORS GUARANTEES YOUR LOAN APPROVAL WITH THE BEST FINANCING OPTIONS AND LOWEST INTEREST RATES IN THE GTA. $500 + JOB =YOUR APPROVAL

WE EVEN DO ZERO DOWN! 

www.fiestamotors.online 

CERTIFIED, 5-YEAR POWER TRAIN WARRANTY AVAILABLE, HST AND LICENSING NOT INCLUDED IN THE PRICE.

ADDRESS: 1 MELANIE DRIVE BRAMPTON ON L6T 4K9

PHONE: 905-796-9830

Fiesta Motors has been serving GTA Since 2000. Fiesta Motors treats the needs of each individual customer with paramount concern. We know that you have high expectations, and as a car dealer, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time.

2017 Volkswagen Jetta

225,939 KM

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 Volkswagen Jetta

FULLY LOADED,LEATHER,POWER SUNROOF,NAVIGATION SYSTEM,BACKUP CAMERA

12287904

2017 Volkswagen Jetta

FULLY LOADED,LEATHER,POWER SUNROOF,NAVIGATION SYSTEM,BACKUP CAMERA

Fiesta Motors Inc

1 Melanie Drive, Brampton, ON L6T 4K9

905-796-9830

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
225,939KM
VIN 3VWL17AJXHM274287

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 225,939 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Back-Up Camera
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
and Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Interior

Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Immobilizer IV Immobilizer

Mechanical

140 Amp Alternator
Engine Oil Cooler
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
55 L Fuel Tank
60-Amp/Hr 540CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/ Tiptronic
3.50 AXLE RATIO
Engine: 1.8 TSI

Exterior

Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Wheels w/Machined Accents
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Tires: 225/45 R17H AS
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

Window Grid Diversity Antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox
Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline
Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Wheels: 17 Lancaster Alloy
App-Connect Smartphone Integration -inc: Android Auto
Apple CarPlay and MirrorLink
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert

Fiesta Motors Inc

Fiesta Motors Inc

1 Melanie Drive, Brampton, ON L6T 4K9
905-796-9830

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Fiesta Motors Inc

905-796-9830

