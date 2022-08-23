$35,688+ tax & licensing
2018 Acura MDX
Navi SH-AWD
Location
Sport Empire Car Sales
60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
905-531-5370
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$35,688
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8982370
- VIN: 5J8YD4H42JL801276
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 74,662 KM
Vehicle Description
Safety Certified included in Price | **6 Month Warranty included in Price | Navigation | Backup Camera | Backup Sensor | Bluetooth | Heated Leather Seats | Climate control | Adaptive Cruise Control | Financing Available | By Appointment Only: 905-531-5370
**Good, Bad, or No credit, All credit types welcome | Same day financing approvals | Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified Clean Title
Don't miss out on this beautiful 2018 Acura MDX Navi Package for only $35,688 Plus HST and Licensing. This 2018 MDX Navi model featuring a powerful yet fuel sipping 3.5L V-6 engine that is paired to a nine speed push button transmission and our Super Handling AWD system that delivers one of the best in class handling. Features include heated front seats , navigation, Apple car play, sunroof, heated steering wheel, a multi view back up camera, all collision avoidance features, a dual screen display, memory seat, a power tilt and telescopic steering wheel, power tailgate and much more. The spacious cabin seats seven and at the push of a button, the third row is easily accessed. The middle row slides back and forth so everyone has good leg room! Come and see for yourself why the MDX is a beloved vehicle by owners and automotive journalists! Call and book your test drive today!
Recent Maintenance: ALL FOUR TIRES CHANGED |BRAND NEW BATTERY | OIL CHANGE | PROFESSIONALLY DETAILED
Buy with trust and confidence from an ontario registered dealer. Call today at 905-531-5370 to book an appointment.
Vehicle Features
