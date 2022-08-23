Menu
2018 Acura MDX

74,662 KM

$35,688

+ tax & licensing
$35,688

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Empire Car Sales

905-531-5370

2018 Acura MDX

2018 Acura MDX

Navi SH-AWD

2018 Acura MDX

Navi SH-AWD

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

905-531-5370

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,688

+ taxes & licensing

74,662KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8982370
  • VIN: 5J8YD4H42JL801276

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 74,662 KM

Vehicle Description

Safety Certified included in Price | **6 Month Warranty included in Price | Navigation | Backup Camera | Backup Sensor | Bluetooth | Heated Leather Seats | Climate control | Adaptive Cruise Control | Financing Available | By Appointment Only: 905-531-5370

**Good, Bad, or No credit, All credit types welcome | Same day financing approvals | Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified Clean Title 

Don't miss out on this beautiful 2018 Acura MDX Navi Package for only $35,688 Plus HST and Licensing. This 2018 MDX Navi model featuring a powerful yet fuel sipping 3.5L V-6 engine that is paired to a nine speed push button transmission and our Super Handling AWD system that delivers one of the best in class handling. Features include heated front seats , navigation, Apple car play, sunroof, heated steering wheel, a multi view back up camera, all collision avoidance features, a dual screen display, memory seat, a power tilt and telescopic steering wheel, power tailgate and much more. The spacious cabin seats seven and at the push of a button, the third row is easily accessed. The middle row slides back and forth so everyone has good leg room! Come and see for yourself why the MDX is a beloved vehicle by owners and automotive journalists! Call and book your test drive today!

Recent Maintenance: ALL FOUR TIRES CHANGED |BRAND NEW BATTERY | OIL CHANGE | PROFESSIONALLY DETAILED 

Buy with trust and confidence from an ontario registered dealer. Call today at 905-531-5370 to book an appointment.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

