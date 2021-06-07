2018 Acura RDX

$26,995 + taxes & licensing 8 1 , 0 5 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7187390

7187390 Stock #: P06A1726

P06A1726 VIN: 5J8TB4H51JL801360

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 81,051 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Passenger Airbag Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Dual Climate Control Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Exterior Alloy Wheels Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Digital clock Convenience remote start Adaptive Cruise Control Console Cup Holder Door Map Pockets Additional Features Premium Audio Navigation System Rear View Camera Power Lift Gates Center Arm Rest Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.