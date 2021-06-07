Menu
2018 Acura RDX

81,051 KM

Details Description Features

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-470-1227

2018 Acura RDX

2018 Acura RDX

AWD, Tech Pkg, Navi, Sunroof, ELS Sound, Bluetooth

2018 Acura RDX

AWD, Tech Pkg, Navi, Sunroof, ELS Sound, Bluetooth

Location

Autoplanet

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

844-470-1227

Logo_AccidentFree

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

81,051KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7187390
  Stock #: P06A1726
  VIN: 5J8TB4H51JL801360

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 81,051 KM

Vehicle Description

$92 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Ontario Vehicle WARRANTY: Powertrain: Balance of 60 Months/100,000 Kms Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Navigation - Back Up Camera - Sunroof - Driver Memory Seat - Power and Heated Front Seats - Heated Rear Seats - ELS Premium Sound System - HomeLink Garage Door Opener - Bluetooth - Voice Command PACKAGES: Technology Package - 8 Inch Display Screen - Navigation - 10 Speakers Premium ELS Sound System - Blind Spot Assist - Heated 2nd Row Seats - Power Exterior Mirrors Rain Sensing Wipers - Remote Start CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 3.5L V-6 cyl - All Wheel Drive - Leather Interior - 18 Inch Alloys - Dual Zone Climate Control - Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls and Paddle Shifters - Push Button Start - Keyless Entry - Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror - Power Liftgate - Adaptive Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Cd/Mp3/Aux/Usb - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Forward Collision Warning - Blind Spot Assist - Lane Keep Assist - Stability Control - Traction Control - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2019, 2020 and 2021 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 5.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Dual Climate Control
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Digital clock
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Console
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Premium Audio
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag

Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Brampton

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

844-470-XXXX

844-470-1227

