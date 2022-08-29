Menu
2018 Acura RDX

64,702 KM

Details Description Features

$33,995

+ tax & licensing
$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-470-1227

2018 Acura RDX

2018 Acura RDX

SH-AWD, Tech Pkg, Navi, Sunroof, Back Up Cam!

2018 Acura RDX

SH-AWD, Tech Pkg, Navi, Sunroof, Back Up Cam!

Location

Autoplanet

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

844-470-1227

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

64,702KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9069640
  Stock #: P21A0355
  VIN: 5J8TB4H57JL804800

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Lunar Silver Metallic
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # P21A0355
  Mileage 64,702 KM

Vehicle Description

$125 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 48 Months/80,000 Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 60 Months/100,000 Kms Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Navigation - Sunroof - Back Up Camera - Power and Heated Front Seats - Driver Memory Seat - 2nd Row Heated Seats - Adaptive Cruise Control PACKAGES: Technology Package - 8 Inch Display - Acura Navigation System with Voice Recognition - Premium Audio System - hard disk drive (HDD) media Storage and in-Dash CD Player - Blind Spot Information - Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control System - Leather Trimmed Seats - Power Folding Side Mirrors - Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers - Cross Traffic Monitor System - Remote Engine Starter - Emergency SOS Assist - Bluetooth with Voice Command - Driver Memory Seat CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 3.5L 6 cyl - All Wheel Drive - Leather Interior - 18 Inch Alloys - Dual Climate Control - Keyless Entry - Push Button Start - Power Liftgate - Power Folding Heated Exterior Mirrors - Rear Spoiler - Rear Wiper - Am/Fm/Cd - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Traction Control - Blind Spot Assist - Forward Collision Warning - Lane Departure Warning - Rain Sensing Wipers - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 7.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Rear View Camera
Lane Departure Warning
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Heated Exterior Mirrors
All Wheel Drive
Sunroof
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Door Map Pockets
Dual Climate Control
Power Lift Gates
Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler

Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Brampton

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

