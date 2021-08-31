2018 Acura TLX

$33,795 + taxes & licensing 2 3 , 5 0 5 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7800510

7800510 Stock #: P06A2468

P06A2468 VIN: 19UUB1F32JA800895

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 23,505 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Exterior Alloy Wheels Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Digital clock Convenience Adaptive Cruise Control Console Cup Holder Door Map Pockets Comfort Dual Climate Control Safety Passenger Airbag Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks Lane Departure Warning DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Heated Exterior Mirrors Driver Side Airbag

