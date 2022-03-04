Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Audi A3

34,322 KM

Details Description Features

$34,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$34,495

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-470-1227

Contact Seller
2018 Audi A3

2018 Audi A3

Quattro, Progressiv, Back Up Cam, Heated Seats!

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Audi A3

Quattro, Progressiv, Back Up Cam, Heated Seats!

Location

Autoplanet

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

844-470-1227

  1. 8547995
  2. 8547995
  3. 8547995
  4. 8547995
  5. 8547995
  6. 8547995
  7. 8547995
  8. 8547995
  9. 8547995
  10. 8547995
  11. 8547995
  12. 8547995
  13. 8547995
  14. 8547995
  15. 8547995
  16. 8547995
  17. 8547995
  18. 8547995
  19. 8547995
  20. 8547995
  21. 8547995
  22. 8547995
  23. 8547995
  24. 8547995
  25. 8547995
  26. 8547995
  27. 8547995
  28. 8547995
  29. 8547995
  30. 8547995
  31. 8547995
  32. 8547995
  33. 8547995
  34. 8547995
  35. 8547995
  36. 8547995
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$34,495

+ taxes & licensing

34,322KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8547995
  • Stock #: P06A3253
  • VIN: WAUJ8GFFXJ1071362

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P06A3253
  • Mileage 34,322 KM

Vehicle Description

$117 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 48 Months/80,000 Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 48 Months/80,000 Kms Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Back Up Camera - Sunroof - Power and Heated Front Seats - Bluetooth CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 2.0L I-4 cyl - All Wheel Drive - Leather Interior - 18 Inch Alloys - Multi Zone Climate Control - Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls - Keyless Entry - Push Button Start - Heated Exterior Mirrors with Integrated Turn Signal - Fog Lights - High Intensity Discharge Headlights - Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Cd/Aux/Mp3 - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Rain Sensing Wipers - Stability Control - Rear Parking Sensors - Traction Control - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 5.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Xenon Headlights
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Traction Control
Rear View Camera
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Leather Interior
Console
Cup Holder
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autoplanet

2018 Audi A3 Quattro...
 34,322 KM
$34,495 + tax & lic
2020 Chevrolet Malib...
 37,901 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Highland...
 55,032 KM
$42,995 + tax & lic

Email Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Brampton

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

Call Dealer

844-470-XXXX

(click to show)

844-470-1227

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory