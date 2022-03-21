2018 Audi A3

$31,995 + taxes & licensing 4 3 , 7 8 9 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8966704

8966704 Stock #: P21A0509

P21A0509 VIN: WAUB8GFF6J1056720

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Monsoon Gray Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P21A0509

Mileage 43,789 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Passenger Airbag Passenger Air Bag On/Off DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Cruise Control Door Map Pockets Convenience Keyless Entry Console Cup Holder Seating Heated Seats Power Adjustable Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Power Sunroof Heated Exterior Mirrors Mechanical All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Comfort Dual Climate Control Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.