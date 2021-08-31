Menu
2018 Audi A4

74,487 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-235-2864

2018 Audi A4

2018 Audi A4

2.0T Komfort SUNROOF | REAR CAMERA | HEATED SEATS | LEATHER SEATS |

2018 Audi A4

2.0T Komfort SUNROOF | REAR CAMERA | HEATED SEATS | LEATHER SEATS |

The Humberview Group

320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2

877-235-2864

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

74,487KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8009733
  Stock #: 18-04000
  VIN: WAUANAF48JN004000

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 18-04000
  • Mileage 74,487 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2018 Audi A4 is equipped with rear camera, heated seats, tilt & telescopic steering, bluetooth, power windows, power locks, power steering, leather seats, steering mounted controls, alloy wheels, cruise contorl, front & rear armrest, automatic temp control. memory seat. Call to book your test drive today!



AutoPark is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer networks. The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontario's largest used car dealer networks

2) Low no haggle pricing

3) 7 day exchange policy

4) No charge job loss protection

Check out all of our inventory at https://www.autoparkbrampton.ca/



AutoPark Brampton serves Brampton, Milton, Vaughan, and Orangeville. Finance this vehicle from as low as 6.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car fax history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!




The Humberview Group, 5000 vehicles, 21 stores, 19 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca]

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
SECURITY ALARM
Power Steering
Heated Seats
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Brampton

320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2

877-235-2864

