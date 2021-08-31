2018 Audi Q5

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,800 + taxes & licensing 3 8 , 4 5 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7808289

7808289 Stock #: 18-34939

18-34939 VIN: WA1BNAFY0J2134939

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 18-34939

Mileage 38,458 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Driver Air Bags Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Interior Air Conditioning Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Security SECURITY ALARM Additional Features AWD 7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.