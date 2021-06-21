2018 Audi RS 5

+ taxes & licensing
**Audi Sport Package + Advanced Driver Assistance Package + Carbon Fiber Inlays + Engine Compartment Carbon Package + Red Brake Calipers + Navigation + 360 Degree Camera + Sunroof + Bang & Olufsen Sound System** $257 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Ontario Vehicle WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 48 Months/80,000 Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 48 Months/80,000 Kms Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Multi Media Interface Navigation - 360 Degree Camera - Back Up Camera - Sunroof - Driver Memory Seat - Power and Heated Front Seats - Smartphone Integration (Apple CarPlay and Android Auto) - Bang & Olufsen Sound System - Carbon Fiber Inlays - Engine Compartment Carbon Package - Red Brake Calipers - Driver Information System in Colour with 7 Inch Display - Audi Drive Select (Comfort, Auto, Dynamic, Individual) - HomeLink Garage Door Opener - Bluetooth - Voice Command PACKAGES: Audi Sport Package - RS Sport Suspension Plus with Dynamic Ride Control - Dynamic Steering - RS Sport Exhaust System - Speed Limiter Increase to 280 km/h - Direct Tire Pressure Monitoring System Advanced Driver Assistance Package - Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go - Audi Active Lane Assist - Audi Pre Sense City - Traffic Congestion Assist - Traffic Sign Recognition - Audi Pre Sense Front Premium Package - Fine Nappa Leather Seats with Honeycomb Stitch - Audi Virtual Cockpit - Bang & Olufsen 3D Sound System - Ambient Interior Lighting with Custom Colour Selection - Top View Camera Carbon Optics Package - 20 Inch Wheels in 5-Arm Trapezoid Design Silver with Gloss Black Accents - Carbon Fiber Mirror Covers - Black Optics CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 2.9L V-6 cyl - All Wheel Drive - Black with Gray Honeycomb Stitching Leather Interior - 20 Inch Alloys - 8.3 Inch Multi Media Interface Touch Display - Tri Zone Climate Controls - Leather Wrapped 3-Spoke Flat Bottom Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls and Paddle Shifters - Push Button Start - Keyless Entry - Power Folding Heated Exterior Mirrors with Integrated Turn Signals - Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror - Automatic LED Headlights - LED Tailights - LED All-Weather Lights - Rain and Light Sensor - Audi Adaptive Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Xm/Usb/Cd/Aux - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Forward Collision Warning (Distance Warning) - Blind Spot Assist (Audi Side Assist) - Audi Pre Sense - Lane Keep Assist (Audi Active Lane Assist) - Efficiency Assist - Speed Warning - High Beam Assist - Front and Rear Parking Sensors - Rain Sensing Wipers - Stability Control - Traction Control - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2019, 2020 and 2021 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 5.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.
