Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Audi SQ5

92,944 KM

Details Description

$45,580

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$45,580

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Drives - Mississauga

Contact Seller
2018 Audi SQ5

2018 Audi SQ5

Technik quattro w/ Apple CarPlay, Sunroof, 360 Cam

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Audi SQ5

Technik quattro w/ Apple CarPlay, Sunroof, 360 Cam

Location

Canada Drives - Mississauga

55 Auction Ln, Brampton, ON L6T 5V8

  1. 9644599
  2. 9644599
  3. 9644599
  4. 9644599
  5. 9644599
Contact Seller

$45,580

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
92,944KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9644599
  • Stock #: V-75429
  • VIN: WA1C4AFY5J2173775

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # V-75429
  • Mileage 92,944 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available. CLEAN CARFAX / SQ5 TECHNIK TRIM / AWD / 3.0L / 2 KEYS / Alloy Wheels / Parking Sensors / Adaptive Cruise Control / Android and Apple Carplay / Backup Camera / Blind Spot Monitoring / Bluetooth Connectivity / Heated Seats / Heated Steering Wheel / Leather Seats / 360 Camera / Premium Sound System / Panoramic Sunroof / Heated Rear Seats / LUXURIOUS FAMILY FRIENDLY SUV! Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don't, we'll come pick it up. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner 2021: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we'll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we'll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / Price shown excludes Taxes & Licensing Additional Features:

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Canada Drives - Mississauga

2017 Nissan Pathfind...
 98,946 KM
$26,980 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Jett...
 77,671 KM
$26,580 + tax & lic
2021 Volkswagen Pass...
 61,150 KM
$34,580 + tax & lic

Email Canada Drives - Mississauga

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Canada Drives - Mississauga

Canada Drives - Mississauga

55 Auction Ln, Brampton, ON L6T 5V8
Quick Links
Directions Inventory