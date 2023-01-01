Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2018 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive for sale in Brampton, ON

2018 BMW 3 Series

73,339 KM

Details Features

$27,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive

Watch This Vehicle

2018 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive

Location

The Humberview Group

320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2

877-235-2864

  1. 10710440
  2. 10710440
  3. 10710440
  4. 10710440
  5. 10710440
  6. 10710440
  7. 10710440
  8. 10710440
  9. 10710440
  10. 10710440
  11. 10710440
  12. 10710440
  13. 10710440
  14. 10710440
  15. 10710440
  16. 10710440
  17. 10710440
  18. 10710440
  19. 10710440
  20. 10710440
  21. 10710440
  22. 10710440
  23. 10710440
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$27,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
73,339KM
Used

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mineral Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 18-34960
  • Mileage 73,339 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Side Airbags
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Alarm System
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Electric Seats
Split Rear Seats
Rear-Folding Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Remote Starter
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Security

Anti-Theft

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Dual Zone Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Parking Assistance
FULLY EQUIPPED
Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
Rear Heating
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Power Brake
Gasoline Fuel
Driver Electric Seat
Passenger Electric Seat
Automatic Parking
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Front collision mitigation
Aerial View Display System
Front Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Humberview Group

Used 2019 Hyundai Elantra Essential for sale in Woodstock, ON
2019 Hyundai Elantra Essential 68,263 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline 2.0T 8sp at w/Tip 4MOTION (2) for sale in Scarborough, ON
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline 2.0T 8sp at w/Tip 4MOTION (2) 25,179 KM $28,975 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Escape SE for sale in Brampton, ON
2021 Ford Escape SE 59,896 KM $29,500 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Brampton

320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2

Call Dealer

877-235-XXXX

(click to show)

877-235-2864

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-235-2864

Contact Seller
2018 BMW 3 Series