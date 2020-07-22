Menu
2018 BMW 3 Series

50,318 KM

$33,490

+ tax & licensing
$33,490

+ taxes & licensing

2018 BMW 3 Series

2018 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive

2018 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive

$33,490

+ taxes & licensing

50,318KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 5697821
  • VIN: WBA8D9C52JA614849

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 50,318 KM

Vehicle Description

NEW ARRIVAL. 2018 BMW 3 SERIES 330I XDRIVE M PACKAGE. THIS VEHICLE IS EQUIPPED WITH OPTIONS SUCH AS NAVIGATION, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, POWER SUNROOF, BACK UP CAMERA, BLIND SPOT DETECTION SYSTEM, AND MANY MORE POWER OPTIONS AVAILABLE. Financing available for all kind of Credit. Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit, No Problem. We Finance Everyone!! Open 7 days a week. For more details contact us at 647-985-4486/647-893-4486

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Balance of Factory Warranty
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

