2018 BMW 5 Series

$40,995 + taxes & licensing 7 1 , 8 5 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7125955

7125955 Stock #: P06A1664

P06A1664 VIN: WBAJB1C57JG623343

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Electric

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 71,853 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Adaptive Cruise Control Console Cup Holder Door Map Pockets Seating Heated Seats Memory Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Powertrain All Wheel Drive Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Comfort Heated Steering Wheel Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Navigation System Rear View Camera Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror Heated Exterior Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.