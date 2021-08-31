2018 BMW 530

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$43,800 + taxes & licensing 4 7 , 9 1 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7656058

7656058 Stock #: 18-07611

18-07611 VIN: WBAJA7C55JG907611

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 47,919 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Dual Air Bags Power Brakes Driver Air Bags Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Seating Heated Seats Convenience Steering Wheel Controls Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Security SECURITY ALARM Additional Features AWD Navigation System 8 speed automatic

