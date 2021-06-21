Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 BMW X1

106,166 KM

Details Description Features

$23,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-235-2864

Contact Seller
2018 BMW X1

2018 BMW X1

xDrive28i

Watch This Vehicle

2018 BMW X1

xDrive28i

Location

The Humberview Group

320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2

877-235-2864

  1. 7470495
  2. 7470495
  3. 7470495
  4. 7470495
  5. 7470495
  6. 7470495
  7. 7470495
  8. 7470495
  9. 7470495
  10. 7470495
  11. 7470495
  12. 7470495
  13. 7470495
  14. 7470495
  15. 7470495
  16. 7470495
  17. 7470495
  18. 7470495
  19. 7470495
  20. 7470495
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

106,166KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7470495
  • Stock #: 18-23427
  • VIN: WBXHT3C38J5K23427

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 18-23427
  • Mileage 106,166 KM

Vehicle Description





AutoPark is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer networks. The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontario's largest used car dealer networks

2) Low no haggle pricing

3) 7 day exchange policy

4) No charge job loss protection

Check out all of our inventory at https://www.autoparkbrampton.ca/



AutoPark Brampton serves Brampton, Milton, Vaughan, and Orangeville. Finance this vehicle from as low as 6.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car fax history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!




The Humberview Group, 20 stores, 17 brands, 5000 vehicles, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca]

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Heated Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
SECURITY ALARM
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2018 BMW X1 xDrive28i
 106,166 KM
$23,900 + tax & lic
2017 BMW X1 xDrive28...
 38,699 KM
$27,900 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Sonata ...
 34,206 KM
$19,500 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Brampton

320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2

Call Dealer

877-235-XXXX

(click to show)

877-235-2864

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory