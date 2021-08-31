Menu
2018 BMW X1

69,900 KM

Details

Xdrive28i Sports Activity Vehicle

Location

22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

69,900KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7706689

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 69,900 KM

Vehicle Description

BMW X1's compact size is perfect for urban driving, while its low load floor and large cargo volume are perfect for hauling duty. The BMW X1 is aiming to give compact crossover buyers who want something more sporty or luxurious a good choice in this already crowded market.


It starts with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (228 hp, 258 lb-ft) sending power to either the front or, optionally, all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission. Either powertrain combination is lively yet smooth, and the X1 can zip to 60 mph in a class-leading 6.5 seconds. But the X1 isn't all about sportiness; its 40/20/40-split rear seatback increases flexibility for carrying large or bulky items and people at the same time


OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILS PLEASE CONTACT OUR SALES DEPARTMENT


905-874-9494 / 1 833-503-0010 AND BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE!!!


BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. TRADES WELCOME!!!


FINANCING AVAILABLE for all type of credits. Certification available for nine hundred and ninety nine dollars. This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Window Defroster
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
BACKUP CAMERA
Entertainment System
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

