2018 BMW X1

95,516 KM

XDRIVE28i|SPORT PKG|PANORAMIC|HEATED MEMORY SEATS|ALLOYS

Location

Nawab Motors

22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

905-874-9494

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 95,516 KM

Vehicle Description

Things that makes the 10Best winning 2018 BMW X1 so good.It’s quick, nimble, spacious, well built, and undeniably upscale. The turbocharged four-cylinder engine revs eagerly, and the X1’s ride is comfortable without sacrificing inspired handling. Hauling bulky cargo? The X1 succeeds there, too, making it a true dual-purpose vehicle for driving enthusiasts with an active lifestyle. Exterior styling could stand to be more expressive, but no one will mistake the X1 for anything but a BMW, and that alone may be attractive to potential buyers. It’s the whole package, and in this highly competitive segment, an easy favorite.


Other premium features include


-Rear view


- Panoramic Sunroof


- Navigation


-Attractive leather interior 


-Leather wrapped multi-functional steering wheel


-Dual power leather heated memory seats


-Drive mode selector


-Navigation


-Auto lights and wipers


-Vehicle stability management  


- Alloys


-Heated power side mirrors with turn signal much more advanced features!!!


At Nawab Motors we are committed to provide our customers with the best quality vehicles that are fully inspected, warranty backed and priced to sell fast because at the end of the day everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle.


Visit our showroom for more details..!!!,DAILY RENTAL 


OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILS PLEASE CONTACT OUR SALES DEPARTMENT


905-874-9494 / 1 833-503-0010 AND BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE!!!


BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. TRADES WELCOME!!!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

