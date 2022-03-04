Menu
2018 BMW X3

72,333 KM

Details Description Features

$51,995

+ tax & licensing
$51,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-470-1227

2018 BMW X3

2018 BMW X3

M40i xDrive, Heads Up Display, Navi, Pano Roof!

2018 BMW X3

M40i xDrive, Heads Up Display, Navi, Pano Roof!

Autoplanet

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

844-470-1227

Logo_NoBadges

$51,995

+ taxes & licensing

72,333KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8592686
  • Stock #: P06A3518
  • VIN: 5UXTS3C59J0Z00833

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Phytonic Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P06A3518
  • Mileage 72,333 KM

Vehicle Description

$176 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Ontario Vehicle WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 48 Months/80,000 Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 48 Months/80,000 Kms Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Heads Up Display - Navigation - Panoramic Sunroof - Back Up Camera - Power and Heated Front Seats - Driver Memory Seat - Apple CarPlay -Prep (Extra Charge) - Automatic Start/Go Technology - Bluetooth - Voice Command CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 3.0L V-6 cyl - All Wheel Drive - 19 Inch Black Alloys - Tri Zone Climate Control - Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls - Comfort Access with Push Button Start - Keyless Entry - Touchpad - LED Fog Lights - LED Daytime Running Lights - Automatic LED Headlights - Ambient Lighting - Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror - Power Liftgate - Am/Fm/Xm/Mp3/Cd - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Frontal Collision Warning and Brake Intervention - Lane Departure Warning - Blind Spot Assist - Pedestrian Detection and Brake Intervention - Cross Traffic Alert - Driver Attention Control - Speed Warning - Activation PDC - Front and Rear Parking Sensors - Stability Control - Traction Control - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 5.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Rear View Camera
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Heated Seats
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Panoramic Sunroof
Console
Cup Holder
Navigation System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Digital clock
Door Map Pockets
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Brampton

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

