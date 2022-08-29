$48,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
844-470-1227
2018 BMW X3
M40i XDrive, Heads Up Display, Navi, 355HP!
Location
Autoplanet
2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8
844-470-1227
$48,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9113650
- Stock #: P06A4462
- VIN: 5UXTS3C59J0Z00508
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 75,988 KM
Vehicle Description
** Carbon Black Exterior + Back Up Camera + Panoramic Sunroof + Heated Rear Seats + Adaptive Cruise Control + Ambient Lighting + 21 Inch M-Alloys** $177 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Ontario Vehicle WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 48 Months/80,000 Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 48 Months/80,000 Kms Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Heads Up Display - Navigation - Back Up Camera - Panoramic Sunroof - Power and Heated Front Seats - Heated Rear Seats - Driver Memory Seat - Voice Command - Bluetooth - Apple CarPlay Prep - HomeLink System CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 3.0L V-6 - All Wheel Drive - Black Leather Interior - 21 Inch M-Alloys - Tri Zone Climate Control - Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls and Paddle Shifters - BMW Automatic LED Headlights - LED Fog Lights - LED Daytime Running Lights - LED Taillights - Touch Pad - Automatic Start/Stop Technology - Keyless Entry - Push Button Start - Power Liftgate - Foot Activated Lift Gate - Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror - Ambient Lighting - Adaptive Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Cd/Mp3/Xm - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Front and Rear Parking Sensors - Automatic Park Distance Control Activation - Pedestrian Warning And Brake Intervention - Frontal Collision Warning and Brake Intervention - Lane Departure Warning With Steering Intervention - Blind Spot Detection with Steering Intervention - Speed Warning - Driver Attention Control - Traction Control - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete peace of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 7.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.