2 Gateway Blvd., Brampton, ON L6T 4A7
289-632-1366
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Camaro White SS 2SS RWD 8-Speed Automatic 6.2L V8 **LOCAL TRADE**, **SUPER CLEAN**, **GARAGE KEPT**, Camaro SS 2SS, 2D Coupe, 6.2L V8, 8-Speed Automatic, RWD, White, Jet Black w/Leather-Trimmed Seat Trim. Our Market Value pricing take the worry out of buying a Pre Owned vehicle: - No Haggle, market based pricing. * - A no pressure Sales experience. * - Full Disclosure & Transparency. - Please contact us at 1-800-813-1669 for full details. * Canada WIDE SHIPPING ON ALL OUR USED VEHICLES MAKES PURCHASING HASSLE-FREE, NO MATTER YOUR LOCATION!! * Special financing rate available O.A.C. * We can custom a special monthly or Bi weekly payment that suit your needs! * Please contact us to schedule a test drive. * All trade in are welcome! * No credit? Bad credit? New to the country? We got you covered! Let us help you find a vehicle today! * The team at GATEWAY CHEVROLET would like to thank you for the opportunity to earn your business. *Please confirm with seller for accuracy of information provided. Distance driven is recorded at the time of listing. Awards: * Car and Driver Canada 10 Best Cars
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2 Gateway Blvd., Brampton, ON L6T 4A7