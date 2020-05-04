Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Chevrolet Camaro

1LT / BLUETOOTH / HEATED SEATS /

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Camaro

1LT / BLUETOOTH / HEATED SEATS /

Location

Gateway Chevrolet Inc.

2 Gateway Blvd., Brampton, ON L6T 4A7

289-632-1366

  1. 4969128
  2. 4969128
  3. 4969128
  4. 4969128
  5. 4969128
  6. 4969128
  7. 4969128
  8. 4969128
  9. 4969128
  10. 4969128
  11. 4969128
  12. 4969128
  13. 4969128
  14. 4969128
  15. 4969128
  16. 4969128
  17. 4969128
  18. 4969128
  19. 4969128
  20. 4969128
  21. 4969128
Contact Seller

$25,974

+ taxes & licensing

  • 29,700KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4969128
  • Stock #: PW18244C
  • VIN: 1G1FB1RXXJ0190605
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
2-door

2018 Chevrolet Camaro Blue 1LT RWD 8-Speed Automatic 2.0L Turbocharged **LOCAL TRADE**, **SUPER CLEAN**, **GARAGE KEPT**, Camaro 1LT, 2D Coupe, 2.0L Turbocharged, 8-Speed Automatic, RWD, Blue, Jet Black w/Cloth Seat Trim. Our Market Value pricing take the worry out of buying a Pre Owned vehicle: - No Haggle, market based pricing. * - A no pressure Sales experience. * - Full Disclosure & Transparency. - Please contact us at 1-800-813-1669 for full details. * Canada WIDE SHIPPING ON ALL OUR USED VEHICLES MAKES PURCHASING HASSLE-FREE, NO MATTER YOUR LOCATION!! * Special financing rate available O.A.C. * We can custom a special monthly or Bi weekly payment that suit your needs! * Please contact us to schedule a test drive. * All trade in are welcome! * No credit? Bad credit? New to the country? We got you covered! Let us help you find a vehicle today! * The team at GATEWAY CHEVROLET would like to thank you for the opportunity to earn your business. *Please confirm with seller for accuracy of information provided. Distance driven is recorded at the time of listing. Awards: * Car and Driver Canada 10 Best Cars

Powertrain
  • Rear Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Gateway Chevrolet Inc.

2014 BMW X1 xDrive28i
 156,123 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2010 Chevrolet Camar...
 58,837 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Silve...
 95,261 KM
$32,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Gateway Chevrolet Inc.

Gateway Chevrolet Inc.

2 Gateway Blvd., Brampton, ON L6T 4A7

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

289-632-XXXX

(click to show)

289-632-1366

Alternate Numbers
905-791-7111

Send A Message