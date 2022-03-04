2018 Chevrolet Camaro

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing 9 1 , 7 5 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8565212

8565212 Stock #: 18-03001

18-03001 VIN: 1G1FB1RX5J0103001

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Yellow

Interior Colour Red

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 18-03001

Mileage 91,759 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Dual Air Bags Power Brakes Driver Air Bags Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls SECURITY ALARM Mechanical Power Steering Rear Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Additional Features 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.