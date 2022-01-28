Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

46,600 KM

Details Description Features

$22,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

#9 Auto Sales

905-450-0009

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Cruze

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

Location

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7

905-450-0009

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_LowKilometer_OneOwner
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

46,600KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8257866
  • Stock #: 21603
  • VIN: 1G1BE5SMXJ7209884

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 46,600 KM

Vehicle Description

We Are Committed To Sell Top-Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles At Very Competitive Prices. Our Knowledgeable Sales Associates Will Provide a Full Transparency To Make Your Vehicle Purchase Easy And Enjoyable. THERE ARE NO HIDDEN FEES. ALL VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AND CARFAX VERIFIED. FULL FINANCING AVAILABLE STARTING AT 4.99% OAC. Call us at 905-450-0009. 690 Queen St. West, Brampton.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
WiFi Hotspot
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From #9 Auto Sales

2020 Chevrolet Equin...
 107,500 KM
$28,900 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota Tacoma S...
 3,200 KM
$56,900 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Highland...
 34,800 KM
$51,900 + tax & lic

Email #9 Auto Sales

#9 Auto Sales

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7

Call Dealer

905-450-XXXX

(click to show)

905-450-0009

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory