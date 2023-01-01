2018 Chevrolet Cruze

$18,995 + taxes & licensing 9 7 , 4 8 4 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9530695

9530695 Stock #: P06A4244T

P06A4244T VIN: 1G1BE5SM9J7139164

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P06A4244T

Mileage 97,484 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Passenger Airbag Passenger Air Bag On/Off DUAL AIRBAG Exterior Alloy Wheels Heated Exterior Mirrors Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Windows Sunroof Interior AM/FM Stereo Door Map Pockets Convenience Console Cup Holder Additional Features Cloth Interior Auxiliary 12v Outlet Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.