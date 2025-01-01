$20,499+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT Z71
223,943KM
VIN 3GCUKRECXJG391982
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # EDA3F7
- Mileage 223,943 KM
Vehicle Description
Just Arrived! Beautiful Black 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Z71 Crew Cab 4X4. 5.3L V8. NO ACCIDENTS! VERY CLEAN IN AND OUT. Local Ontario Vehicle. Has 223,943 Kms. Runs Excellent. Z71 Off-Road Package. Loaded with Backup Camera, Navigation, Touch Screen Display, Heated Seats, Remote Starter, Power Seats, Hill Descent Control, Trailering Package, Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, CD/AUX/USB, 22-inch Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights, Running Boards, and More!
*SAFETY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA COST*
*Welcome to get vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase*
All in price : $20,499 plus HST and licensing.
Call : 647-631-8755 or 647-303-2585
Brampton Auto Center
69 Eastern Ave, Brampton ON, L6W 1X9. Unit 206
Brampton Auto Center, welcomes you! Family owned dealership located in the GTA. We take pride in our work. Customer service is our priority. Full disclosure with honesty. We are OMVIC registered and proud member of the UCDA. You are welcomed to get the vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase, for quality assurance. Financing available for all types of credit! Good, bad or no credit. No problem! We will get you approved. Warranty options available for any year, make or model! Contact dealer for more detail
E-mail : info@bramptonautocenter.ca
