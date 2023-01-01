Menu
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

149,600 KM

Details Description Features

$26,888

+ tax & licensing
Sport Empire Car Sales

905-531-5370

LT

Location

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

905-531-5370

149,600KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • VIN: 3GCUKREC5JG254495

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 149,600 KM

Vehicle Description

Safety Certified included in Price | **6 Month Warranty included in Price | Navigation | Backup Camera | Backup Sensor | Bluetooth | Heated Leather Seats | Climate control | Sunroof | 7.0” Inch Screen | Chevrolet Mylink | Keyless Entry | Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls | And More! Financing Available | By Appointment Only: 905-531-5370

 

Don’t miss out on this beautiful 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT V8 5.3L 4x4 for only $26,888 Plus HST and Licensing. Powered by a 5.3-liter V8 engine that puts out 355 horsepower and 383 lb-ft of torque matched to a six-speed automatic transmission. Loaded with 4WD CREW CAB 143.5", 6 PASSENGER, POWER SEAT, TOUCHSCREEN, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, REMOTE START, TONNEAU COVER, TRAILER TOW PACKAGE, FOG LIGHTS, XENON HID HEADLIGHTS, PARK ASSIST, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, VOICE ASSIST, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Heated Mirrors, Power Steering, Steering Wheel Controls, Tilt Wheel, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, and much more! 

 

Buy with trust and confidence from an ontario registered dealer. Call today at 905-531-5370 to book an appointment.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Sport Empire Car Sales

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

