2018 Chevrolet Spark

54,155 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-470-1227

LT, Back Up Cam, Bluetooth, Clean Carfax!

LT, Back Up Cam, Bluetooth, Clean Carfax!

Location

Autoplanet

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

844-470-1227

Logo_AccidentFree

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

54,155KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8622176
  • Stock #: P06A3604
  • VIN: KL8CC6SA8JC482934

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mosaic Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P06A3604
  • Mileage 54,155 KM

Vehicle Description

$68 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Ontario Vehicle WARRANTY: Powertrain: Balance of 60 Months/160,000 Kms Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Back Up Camera - Bluetooth - Voice Command CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 1.4 I-4 cyl - Front Wheel Drive - Cloth Interior - 15 Inch Alloys - Keyless Entry - Automatic Headlight - Fog Lights - Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Aux/Usb - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 5.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Traction Control
Rear View Camera
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Digital clock
Door Map Pockets
Keyless Entry
Console
Front Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag

