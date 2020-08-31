Menu
2018 Chrysler 300

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Nawab Motors

905-874-9494

S|AWD|PANORAMIC|HEATED SEATS|NAVIGATION|PARKING SENSORS!

Location

22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

Used
  Listing ID: 5771364

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2018 Chrysler 300s AWD occupies a unique place in the sedan marketplace, its high-performance variants helping it hold its ground against an onslaught of SUV & crossover models that continue to threaten this traditional body style. Some of the basic features includes 20-inch wheel styles, seven-inch customizable gauge cluster display, dual-zone automatic climate control, six-way power driver's seat, aux, bluetooth, two USB charging ports & a pair of 12-volt outlets, leather-trimmed steering wheel & shifter, tilt-&-telescopic steering column, passive keyless entry with push-button start. Fuel consumption estimates range from roughly 12.5/8.0 L/100 km (city/highway). This car offers many other interior & exterior features includes :


-Power Adjustable Heated Seats 


-Mirror Dimmer


-Panoramic sunroof


-Rear View Camera


-Front & Rear Parking Sensors


-Navigation


-Attractive Alloys


-Multi-Functional Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel


-Dual Power Seats


-Cruise Control


-Heated Side Mirrors


-Beats Sound System


-Compass Direction


-Apple Car Play & Android Audio & much more! 


Previously owned by a rental company but now it can be yours. At Nawab Motors we are committed to provide our customers with the best quality vehicles that are fully inspected, warranty backed and priced to sell fast because at the end of the day everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle.


For more info regarding this vehicle, please give us a call or visit our showroom !!!


OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILS PLEASE CONTACT OUR SALES DEPARTMENT


905-874-9494 / 1 833-503-0010 AND BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE!!!


BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. TRADES WELCOME!!!


FINANCING AVAILABLE for all type of credits. Certification available for nine hundred and ninety nine dollars. This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Side Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Multi-Zone A/C
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Sunroof/Moonroof
Rear Window Defroster
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Navigation System
BACKUP CAMERA
Entertainment System
Center Arm Rest
Parking Sensor
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Rear Windows Wiper
Dual impact Airbags
Leather Steering Wheels

Nawab Motors

Nawab Motors

22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

