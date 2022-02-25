2018 Chrysler 300

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $31,879 + taxes & licensing 5 8 , 8 0 2 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8378166

8378166 VIN: 2C3CCARG4JH226473

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 58,802 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls GPS Navigation Lumbar Support Push Button Start Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Split Rear Seat Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Balance of Factory Warranty Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Bluetooth Additional Features Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

