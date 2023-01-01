2018 Chrysler Pacifica

$32,980 + taxes & licensing 1 1 7 , 0 2 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9519436

9519436 Stock #: V-62256

V-62256 VIN: 2C4RC1EGXJR107719

Vehicle Details Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 117,024 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.