2018 Chrysler Pacifica

117,024 KM

Details Description

$32,980

+ tax & licensing
$32,980

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Drives - Mississauga

888-688-2408

Touring L Plus w/ Leather Heated Seats, New Tires

Touring L Plus w/ Leather Heated Seats, New Tires

Location

Canada Drives - Mississauga

55 Auction Ln, Brampton, ON L6T 5V8

888-688-2408

$32,980

+ taxes & licensing

117,024KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9519436
  • Stock #: V-62256
  • VIN: 2C4RC1EGXJR107719

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 117,024 KM

Vehicle Description

FULLY RECONDITIONED / PACIFICA TOURING L PLUS TRIM / FWD / 3.6L / 2 KEYS / Alloy Wheels / Parking Sensors / Remote Start / Android and Apple Carplay / Backup Camera / Blind Spot Monitoring / Bluetooth Connectivity / Heated Seats / Heated Steering Wheel / Leather Seats / Navigation System / Voice Command / Heated Rear Seats / GREAT FOR ADVENTURES WITH THE WHOLE FAMILY!! Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return it guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don't, we'll come pick it up. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner 2021: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we'll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we'll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / Price shown excludes Taxes & Licensing Additional Features: Alloy Wheels;Fog Lights;Hitch;Keyless Entry;LED Headlights;Parking Sensors;Power Lift Gate;Remote Start;Roof Rails;Stow & Go Seats;Spare Tire;Tire Inflator/ Repair Kit;Air Conditioning;AM/FM;Android Auto;Anti-Lock Braking System;Apple Carplay;Auto Climate Control;Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror;Auto Start/ Stop;Backup Camera;Blind Spot Monitoring;Bluetooth Connectivity;Child Safety Locks;Cruise Control;Dual Air Bags;Electronic Stability Control (ESC);Forward Collision Warning;Head Curtain Air Bags;Heated Seats;Heated Side Mirrors;Heated Steering Wheel;Hill Start Assist;Leather Seats;MP3 Jack (AUX);Navigation System;Power Locks;Power Seats;Power Steering;Power Windows;Push Button Start Ignition;Satellite Radio;Side Air Bags;Tilt & Telescopic Steering;Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS);Traction Control (TCS);Universal Garage Door Opener;USB Port;Variable Intermittent Wipers;Vehicle Stability Management (VSM);Voice Command;Electronic E-Brake;Heated Rear Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Canada Drives - Mississauga

Canada Drives - Mississauga

55 Auction Ln, Brampton, ON L6T 5V8

