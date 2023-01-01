$31,880+ tax & licensing
Sport Empire Car Sales
2018 Dodge Challenger
2018 Dodge Challenger
GT
Location
Sport Empire Car Sales
60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
83,320KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9635890
- VIN: 2C3CDZGG4JH132995
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 83,320 KM
Vehicle Description
*ALL WHEEL DRIVE* *GT* *BLINDSPOT ASSIST* *LOADED* CERTIFIED* * *BLUETOOTH* *BACKUP CAMERA* * *BRAND NEW BRAKES* *FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE***
Good, Bad, or No credit, All credit types welcome | Same day financing approvals | Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified Clean Title Car
Year: 2018 Make: Dodge Challenger Model: GT Kms: 83,320 Price: 31,880$
Sport empire cars
Don’t miss your chance of getting into this gorgeous fully loaded sport coupe. Up for sale is the eye catching 2018 Dodge Challenger GT AWD with only 83,320 KMS!! For the low price of $ 31,880+HST and licensing. Vehicle is being sold SAFETY CERTIFIED§!!! Professionally detailed safety certified ready to go! Vehicle is in great shape brand new brakes just installed. Car is equipped with numerous attractive features such as back up camera, blind spot assist, keyless entry, push button start and many more!! Perfect combination of reliability, comfort and luxury. Won’t last long book an appointment for test drive today.
Buy with Trust with an Ontario registered dealer.
Please call at 416-606-7758 to book an appointment for a test drive- BY APPOINTMENT ONLY
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Climate Control
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Bluetooth Connection
