2018 Dodge Charger

70,105 KM

Details

$26,900

+ tax & licensing
$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-235-2864

2018 Dodge Charger

2018 Dodge Charger

SXT Plus SXT | BLUETOOTH | SUNROOF | REAR CAMERA |

2018 Dodge Charger

SXT Plus SXT | BLUETOOTH | SUNROOF | REAR CAMERA |

Location

The Humberview Group

320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2

877-235-2864

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

70,105KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10070805
  • Stock #: 18-11763

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 70,105 KM

Vehicle Description





AutoPark is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer networks. The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontario's largest used car dealer networks

2) Low no haggle pricing

3) 7 day exchange policy

4) No charge job loss protection

Check out all of our inventory at https://www.autoparkbrampton.ca/



AutoPark Brampton serves Brampton, Milton, Vaughan, and Orangeville. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car fax history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!




The Humberview Group, 5000 vehicles, 20 stores, 18 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca]

*Disclaimer: Contact dealer for accuracy of Options or Features available

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Sunroof

Safety

ABS Brakes
Driver Air Bags

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Remote Entry

Additional Features

Reverse Park Assist
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Brampton

320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2

