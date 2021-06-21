2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

$28,995 + taxes & licensing 6 8 , 9 5 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7442396

7442396 Stock #: P06A1928

P06A1928 VIN: 2C4RDGEG8JR242567

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Billet Metallic

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 68,950 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Passenger Airbag Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Sliding Doors Power Locks POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Keyless Entry Console Auto On/Off Headlamps Cup Holder Door Map Pockets Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior 3RD ROW SEATING Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Digital clock Interior Heated Steering Wheel Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Rear View Camera Center Arm Rest Auxiliary 12v Outlet Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.