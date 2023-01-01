Menu
2018 Ford E-Series Cutaway

89,992 KM

Details

$38,010

+ tax & licensing
$38,010

+ taxes & licensing

CA Auto Sales

905-796-2800

2018 Ford E-Series Cutaway

2018 Ford E-Series Cutaway

E-450 DRW 158" WB

2018 Ford E-Series Cutaway

E-450 DRW 158" WB

Location

CA Auto Sales

273 Queen St West, Brampton, ON L6Y 1M7

905-796-2800

$38,010

+ taxes & licensing

89,992KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9501976
  • Stock #: C24266
  • VIN: 1FDXE4FS8JDC24266

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 10-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 89,992 KM

Vehicle Description

just arrived! need for your work ? cant purchase a new one ? cant get a lease on a new one ? big delay check this Beaty out 16 foot box with dock level! pervious daily rental use purchased directly.

BUY WITH CONFIDENCE WITH CA AUTO SALES IN BUSINESS FOR THE PAST 14  YEARS IN THE SAME location!!

MEMBER OF THE U.C.D.A

CHECK US OUT ON GOOGLE.  

Cash and Finance options available! All types of credit are welcome. BAD CREDIT? -Let us help you and make this the most enjoyable stress-free experience for you to enhance all aspects of this process. With our market value pricing we price all our vehicles just right to save you time and aggravation. Our ONE PRICE vehicles are sure to allow you to purchase with confidence knowing you are getting the best deal and top reconditioning on all our vehicles. We have various makes and models of all vehicles to fit into everyones lifestyles. Allow us to help you find the perfect vehicle that fits you. HAVE A TRADE? We have a professional appraiser on site at all times combined with the state of the art technology and computer software to give you the most accurate trade value. We strive to provide the ultimate experience for all of our customers at our dealership. We have been serving Hamilton, Ancaster, Stoney Creek, Oakville Mississauga, Toronto, Vaughan, Barrie, Richmond Hill, newmarket,aurora, Bradford as far north as Thunder bay and of course our friends in Brampton for over 10 years. We take pride in supporting our community. Our goal is to ensure that each customer is treated with the proper care and respect that they deserve and that they receive the highest level of customer service. We make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. (PRICING DOES NOT INCLUDE HST AND LICENSING. A $699 DOCUMENTATION FEE IS ONLY ADDED WHEN FINANCING)

Vehicle Features

Block Heater
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear-wheel drive
Single stainless steel exhaust
155 amp alternator
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
72-Amp/Hr 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
4.56 Axle Ratio w/o 996-inc: a vehicle emission control information label with no frontal area restriction w/996&!15F-inc: a vehicle emission control information label with a 72 sq ft frontal area restriction
Engine: 6.8L EFI Triton V10
208.2 L Fuel Tank
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black grille
Black door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Black front bumper
Aero-composite halogen headlamps
Light tinted glass
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
glove box
Front Cupholder
Fixed Front Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Front vinyl headliner
Manual tilt steering column
3 12V DC Power Outlets
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Manual 1st Row Windows
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Regular Dome Lighting
Engine Cover Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Fixed antenna
engine coolant temp
Side impact beams
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Oil pressure
voltmeter
odometer
GVWR: 6
Gauges -inc: Speedometer
Tachometer and Trip Odometer
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS and Front Vented Discs
Wheels: 16 x 6 White Painted Steel -inc: 4 hand hole
577 kgs (14
Auxiliary Fuel Port -inc: Located on the fuel tank
Offers entry point access to fuel tank for specialized diesel or gas powered equipment
500 lbs) Payload Package

