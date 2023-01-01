Menu
2018 Ford E450

96,656 KM

Details Description Features

$35,900

+ tax & licensing
$35,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-235-2864

2018 Ford E450

2018 Ford E450

Cutaway 4X2 | 6.8L V10 |

2018 Ford E450

Cutaway 4X2 | 6.8L V10 |

Location

The Humberview Group

320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2

877-235-2864

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,900

+ taxes & licensing

96,656KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 10070811
  Stock #: 18-17538

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 10-cylinder
  Doors 2-door
  Mileage 96,656 KM

Vehicle Description





PREVIOUS RENTAL This vehicle had a National Daily Rental companys name on it, NOW it has yours. Low mileage, professionally detailed interior, regular scheduled maintenance, fully inspected, warranty backed and priced to sell fast.

Check out all of our inventory at https://www.autoparkbrampton.ca/



AutoPark is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer networks. The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontarios largest used car dealer networks.

2) Low no haggle Pricing

3) 7 day exchange policy

4) No charge job loss protection



AutoPark Brampton serves Brampton, Milton, Vaughan, and Orangeville. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car fax history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!




The Humberview Group, 5000 vehicles 20 stores, 18 brands, , 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca]

*Disclaimer: Contact dealer for accuracy of Options or Features available

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer

Safety

ABS Brakes
Driver Air Bags

Additional Features

4X2
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Brampton

320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2

