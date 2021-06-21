Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford Edge

47,526 KM

Details Description Features

$25,700

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$25,700

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-235-2864

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Edge

2018 Ford Edge

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Edge

SE

Location

The Humberview Group

320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2

877-235-2864

  1. 7430093
  2. 7430093
  3. 7430093
  4. 7430093
  5. 7430093
  6. 7430093
  7. 7430093
  8. 7430093
  9. 7430093
  10. 7430093
  11. 7430093
  12. 7430093
  13. 7430093
  14. 7430093
  15. 7430093
  16. 7430093
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,700

+ taxes & licensing

47,526KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7430093
  • Stock #: 18-92089
  • VIN: 2FMPK4G91JBB92089

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 47,526 KM

Vehicle Description





AutoPark is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer networks. The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontario's largest used car dealer networks

2) Low no haggle pricing

3) 7 day exchange policy

4) No charge job loss protection

Check out all of our inventory at https://www.autoparkbrampton.ca/



AutoPark Brampton serves Brampton, Milton, Vaughan, and Orangeville. Finance this vehicle from as low as 6.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car fax history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!




The Humberview Group, 20 stores, 17 brands, 5000 vehicles, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca]

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Heated Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
SECURITY ALARM
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2015 Nissan Versa No...
 55,297 KM
$10,088 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Corolla ...
 56,392 KM
$16,488 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Tucson ...
 94,028 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Brampton

320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2

Call Dealer

877-235-XXXX

(click to show)

877-235-2864

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory