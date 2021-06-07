Menu
2018 Ford Escape

65,890 KM

Details Description Features

$22,495

+ tax & licensing
$22,495

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-470-1227

2018 Ford Escape

2018 Ford Escape

SEL AWD, Cdn Touring Pkg, Navi, Pano Roof!

2018 Ford Escape

SEL AWD, Cdn Touring Pkg, Navi, Pano Roof!

Location

Autoplanet

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

844-470-1227

$22,495

+ taxes & licensing

65,890KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7187393
  Stock #: R21A055T

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 65,890 KM

Vehicle Description

$76 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Trade In - Ontario Vehicle WARRANTY: Powertrain: Balance of 60 Months/100,000 Kms Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Navigation with Voice Activation - Back Up Camera - Panoramic Sunroof - Heated Front Seats - Bluetooth PACKAGES: SEL with Canadian Touring Package - Power Panoramic Vista Roof - Voice Activated Navigation CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 1.5L I-4 cyl - All Wheel Drive - Leather Interior - 17 Inch Alloys - Dual Zone Climate Control - Keyless Entry - Heated Exterior Mirrors - Fog Lights - Power Liftgate - Am/Fm/Cd/Mp3 - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Rear Parking Assist - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2019, 2020 and 2021 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 5.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Passenger Airbag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
Console
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Alloy Wheels
All Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Digital clock
Panoramic Sunroof
Leather Interior
Dual Climate Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Brampton

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

