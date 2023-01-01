Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford Escape

51,770 KM

Details Description

$25,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$25,980

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Drives - Mississauga

888-688-2408

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Escape

2018 Ford Escape

SE w/ Heated Seats, Rear Cam, Parking Sensors

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Escape

SE w/ Heated Seats, Rear Cam, Parking Sensors

Location

Canada Drives - Mississauga

55 Auction Ln, Brampton, ON L6T 5V8

888-688-2408

  1. 9519433
  2. 9519433
  3. 9519433
  4. 9519433
  5. 9519433
  6. 9519433
  7. 9519433
  8. 9519433
  9. 9519433
  10. 9519433
  11. 9519433
  12. 9519433
  13. 9519433
  14. 9519433
  15. 9519433
  16. 9519433
  17. 9519433
  18. 9519433
  19. 9519433
  20. 9519433
  21. 9519433
  22. 9519433
  23. 9519433
  24. 9519433
  25. 9519433
  26. 9519433
  27. 9519433
  28. 9519433
  29. 9519433
  30. 9519433
  31. 9519433
  32. 9519433
  33. 9519433
  34. 9519433
Contact Seller

$25,980

+ taxes & licensing

51,770KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9519433
  • Stock #: V-67703
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GD0JUC97887

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 51,770 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN CARFAX / ONE OWNER / ESCAPE SE TRIM / 4WD / 1.5L / 2 KEYS / Alloy Wheels / Parking Sensors / Backup Camera / Bluetooth Connectivity / Cloth Seats / Heated Seats / USB Port / A GREAT VEHICLE FOR A GREAT ESCAPE! Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don't, we'll come pick it up. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner 2021: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we'll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we'll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / Price shown excludes Taxes & Licensing Additional Features: Alloy Wheels;Fog Lights;Parking Sensors;Roof Rails;Air Conditioning;AM/FM;Anti-Lock Braking System;Auto Climate Control;Auto Start/ Stop;Backup Camera;Bluetooth Connectivity;Child Safety Locks;Cloth Seats;Cruise Control;Dual Air Bags;Heated Seats;Heated Side Mirrors;Power Locks;Power Seats;Power Steering;Power Windows;Tilt & Telescopic Steering;USB Port;Variable Intermittent Wipers;Electronic E-Brake

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Canada Drives - Mississauga

2016 Ford Explorer X...
 151,578 KM
$25,580 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Pathfind...
 112,181 KM
$20,980 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Camar...
 23,850 KM
$35,980 + tax & lic

Email Canada Drives - Mississauga

Canada Drives - Mississauga

Canada Drives - Mississauga

55 Auction Ln, Brampton, ON L6T 5V8

Call Dealer

888-688-XXXX

(click to show)

888-688-2408

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory