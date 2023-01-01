Menu
2018 Ford Explorer

62,661 KM

Details Description Features

$31,800

+ tax & licensing
$31,800

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-235-2864

XLT | REAR CAMERA | BLUETOOTH | HEATED SEATS |

XLT | REAR CAMERA | BLUETOOTH | HEATED SEATS |

Location

The Humberview Group

320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2

877-235-2864

$31,800

+ taxes & licensing

62,661KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10070820
  • Stock #: 18-57362

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 62,661 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2018 Ford Explorer comes with features such as rear camera, power windows,power locks, power steering, ABS brakes, dual airbags, heated seats, steering mounted controls, ABS brakes, dual airbags. Call to book your test drive today!



AutoPark is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer networks. The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontario's largest used car dealer networks

2) Low no haggle pricing

3) 7 day exchange policy

4) No charge job loss protection

Check out all of our inventory at https://www.autoparkbrampton.ca/



AutoPark Brampton serves Brampton, Milton, Vaughan, and Orangeville. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car fax history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!




The Humberview Group, 5000 vehicles, 20 stores, 18 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca]

*Disclaimer: Contact dealer for accuracy of Options or Features available

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Remote Entry

Additional Features

Reverse Park Assist
Power Gas Pedal
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

