2018 Ford F-150

100,580 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Gateway Chevrolet Inc.

289-632-1366

2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

XL

2018 Ford F-150

XL

Location

Gateway Chevrolet Inc.

2 Gateway Blvd., Brampton, ON L6T 4A7

289-632-1366

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

100,580KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10037613
  • Stock #: 203392B
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EP0JKF24349

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 203392B
  • Mileage 100,580 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

