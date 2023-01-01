Menu
2018 Ford F-150

85,628 KM

Details

$74,698

+ tax & licensing
Nawab Motors

905-874-9494

RAPTOR|SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX|PANORAMIC ROOF|LIFTED|ALLOYS|

Location

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

85,628KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10090275

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 85,628 KM

Vehicle Description

The Raptor is unlike any production pickup on the road. Ford fit the regular F-150 with advanced off-road equipment and widened its aluminum body for a purposeful appearance. A 400+hp twin-turbocharged V-6 is sheathed beneath its skin. Operate its paddle-shifted 10-speed automatic properly and its sophisticated drivetrain will rocket the Raptor to 60 mph in 5.1 seconds. Its oversize dimensions make tight spaces treacherous, but an astonishing suspension and comfy cabin mean no territory is untamable and no trip is uncomfortable. Compared with conventional pickups, the Raptor is on another level—providing pure, dumb fun like no other. 


OTHER FEATURES INCLUDE-


-400+horsepower


-Supercrew


-Lifted


-Leather inteiror


-Carbon fibre interior trim


-vented hood


-Alloys


-Panoramic roof


-Power seats


-Bang and olufsen sound system


-Heated seats


-Carplay


-Differrent drive modes


AND MUCH MORE!!


OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILS PLEASE CONTACT OUR SALES DEPARTMENT


905-874-9494 / 1 833-503-0010 AND BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE!!!


BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. TRADES WELCOME!!!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag
Leather Steering Wheels

