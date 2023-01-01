Menu
Navigation | Heated Seats | Remote Start System | Reverse Sensing System | Power Sliding Rear Window | Rear Camera | Advanced Security Pack. 18-inch Machined-Aluminum Wheels with Magnetic Pockets

Don't miss out on this beautiful legendary 2018 Ford F150 XLT Sport for only $29,788 Plus HST and Licensing. Powered by Fords 2.7 Litre V6 EcoBoost Engine and a 10-Speed Automatic Transmission. Options Include: Navigation, Backup Camera, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Premium Cloth Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seats, Ford Infotainment Centre w/Bluetooth, Parking Sensors, Tonneau Cover, Fuel Blackout Wheels, All-Terrain Tires and much, much more! All of our pre-owned vehicles include safety inspection, CARFAX report, and professional detailing. Book an appointment with one of our VIP Product Specialists and take this sweet ride home today!

Recent Maintenance: ALL FOUR BRAKE PADS AND ROTORS CHANGED | BRAND NEW ALL FOUR TIRES | OIL CHANGE | PROFESSIONALLY DETAILED 

Buy with trust and confidence from an Ontario registered dealer. Call today at 905-531-5370 to book an appointment.

2018 Ford F-150

115,807 KM

$29,788

+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford F-150

XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX

2018 Ford F-150

XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

905-531-5370

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,788

+ taxes & licensing

115,807KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EP0JFD74879

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 115,807 KM

Navigation | Heated Seats | Remote Start System | Reverse Sensing System | Power Sliding Rear Window | Rear Camera | Advanced Security Pack. 18-inch Machined-Aluminum Wheels with Magnetic Pockets

 

Don’t miss out on this beautiful legendary 2018 Ford F150 XLT Sport for only $29,788 Plus HST and Licensing. Powered by Ford's 2.7 Litre V6 EcoBoost Engine and a 10-Speed Automatic Transmission. Options Include: Navigation, Backup Camera, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Premium Cloth Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seats, Ford Infotainment Centre w/Bluetooth, Parking Sensors, Tonneau Cover, Fuel Blackout Wheels, All-Terrain Tires and much, much more! All of our pre-owned vehicles include safety inspection, CARFAX report, and professional detailing. Book an appointment with one of our VIP Product Specialists and take this sweet ride home today!

 

Recent Maintenance: ALL FOUR BRAKE PADS AND ROTORS CHANGED | BRAND NEW ALL FOUR TIRES | OIL CHANGE | PROFESSIONALLY DETAILED 

 

Buy with trust and confidence from an Ontario registered dealer. Call today at 905-531-5370 to book an appointment.

Sport

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Auto Hold Brake

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Heated Seats

Bluetooth

Warranty Included

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Sport Empire Car Sales

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

Call Dealer

905-531-XXXX

(click to show)

905-531-5370

$29,788

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Empire Car Sales

905-531-5370

2018 Ford F-150