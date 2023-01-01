$29,788+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford F-150
XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX
Location
Sport Empire Car Sales
60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
905-531-5370
Certified
$29,788
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 115,807 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation | Heated Seats | Remote Start System | Reverse Sensing System | Power Sliding Rear Window | Rear Camera | Advanced Security Pack. 18-inch Machined-Aluminum Wheels with Magnetic Pockets
Don’t miss out on this beautiful legendary 2018 Ford F150 XLT Sport for only $29,788 Plus HST and Licensing. Powered by Ford's 2.7 Litre V6 EcoBoost Engine and a 10-Speed Automatic Transmission. Options Include: Navigation, Backup Camera, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Premium Cloth Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seats, Ford Infotainment Centre w/Bluetooth, Parking Sensors, Tonneau Cover, Fuel Blackout Wheels, All-Terrain Tires and much, much more! All of our pre-owned vehicles include safety inspection, CARFAX report, and professional detailing. Book an appointment with one of our VIP Product Specialists and take this sweet ride home today!
Recent Maintenance: ALL FOUR BRAKE PADS AND ROTORS CHANGED | BRAND NEW ALL FOUR TIRES | OIL CHANGE | PROFESSIONALLY DETAILED
Buy with trust and confidence from an Ontario registered dealer. Call today at 905-531-5370 to book an appointment.
