$34,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2018 Ford F-150
Lariat
2018 Ford F-150
Lariat
Location
Sport Empire Car Sales
60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
905-531-5370
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$34,995
+ taxes & licensing
86,100KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FTEW1EPXJFE29774
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 86,100 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2018 Ford F-150 Lariat 4x4 Supercrew 2.7L V6 Panoramic roof, Leather interior
Safety Certified included in Price | **6 Month Warranty included in Price | Navigation | Backup Camera | Backup Sensor | Bluetooth | Heated Seats | Climate control | Panoramic Sunroof | 8 Inch Screen | Financing Available | By Appointment Only: 905-531-5370
Don’t miss out on this beautiful and rare 2018 Ford F150 Lariat 2.7L V6 4x4, for only $34,995 plus HST and Licensing. Loaded with Panoramic Roof 8 inch Nav touch screen, leather interior and back up camera. climate controls, Leather and heated seats
PROFESSIONALLY DETAILED
Priced to Sell
Buy with trust and confidence from an ontario registered dealer. Call today at 905-531-5370 to book an appointment.
Safety Certified included in Price | **6 Month Warranty included in Price | Navigation | Backup Camera | Backup Sensor | Bluetooth | Heated Seats | Climate control | Panoramic Sunroof | 8 Inch Screen | Financing Available | By Appointment Only: 905-531-5370
Don’t miss out on this beautiful and rare 2018 Ford F150 Lariat 2.7L V6 4x4, for only $34,995 plus HST and Licensing. Loaded with Panoramic Roof 8 inch Nav touch screen, leather interior and back up camera. climate controls, Leather and heated seats
PROFESSIONALLY DETAILED
Priced to Sell
Buy with trust and confidence from an ontario registered dealer. Call today at 905-531-5370 to book an appointment.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Sport Empire Car Sales
2023 Dodge Challenger GT 20,320 KM $41,880 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Tacoma 83,320 KM $38,880 + tax & lic
2019 Subaru WRX Sport-tech 71,320 KM $25,880 + tax & lic
Email Sport Empire Car Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sport Empire Car Sales
60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
Call Dealer
905-531-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$34,995
+ taxes & licensing
Sport Empire Car Sales
905-531-5370
2018 Ford F-150