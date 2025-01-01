Menu
Safety Certified included in Price | Backup Camera | Backup Sensor | Bluetooth | Climate control | Financing Available | By Appointment Only: 905-531-5370

Dont miss out on this beautiful 2019 Ford F-150 4WD for only $18,388 plus HST and Licensing.

Recent Arrival!White 2019 Ford F-150 4WD 10-Speed Automatic 2.7L V6 EcoBoostABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control

Recent Maintenance: ALL FOUR BRAKE PADS AND ROTORS CHANGED | OIL CHANGE | PROFESSIONALLY DETAILED 

Buy with trust and confidence from an ontario registered dealer. Call today at 905-531-5370 to book an appointment.

2018 Ford F-150

216,000 KM

$18,388

+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford F-150

12132471

2018 Ford F-150

Location

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave #A, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

905-531-5370

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,388

+ taxes & licensing

Used
216,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1ftew1ep1jfc83412

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 216,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Safety Certified included in Price | Backup Camera | Backup Sensor | Bluetooth | Climate control | Financing Available | By Appointment Only: 905-531-5370

 

Dont miss out on this beautiful 2019 Ford F-150 4WD for only $18,388 plus HST and Licensing.

Recent Arrival!White 2019 Ford F-150 4WD 10-Speed Automatic 2.7L V6 EcoBoostABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control

 

Recent Maintenance: ALL FOUR BRAKE PADS AND ROTORS CHANGED | OIL CHANGE | PROFESSIONALLY DETAILED 

 

Buy with trust and confidence from an ontario registered dealer. Call today at 905-531-5370 to book an appointment.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Sport Empire Car Sales

Sport Empire Car Sales

Lot1

60 Eastern Ave #A, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
