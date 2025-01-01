$18,388+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford F-150
Location
Sport Empire Car Sales
60 Eastern Ave #A, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
905-531-5370
Certified
$18,388
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 216,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Safety Certified included in Price | Backup Camera | Backup Sensor | Bluetooth | Climate control | Financing Available | By Appointment Only: 905-531-5370
Dont miss out on this beautiful 2019 Ford F-150 4WD for only $18,388 plus HST and Licensing.
Recent Arrival!White 2019 Ford F-150 4WD 10-Speed Automatic 2.7L V6 EcoBoostABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control
Recent Maintenance: ALL FOUR BRAKE PADS AND ROTORS CHANGED | OIL CHANGE | PROFESSIONALLY DETAILED
Buy with trust and confidence from an ontario registered dealer. Call today at 905-531-5370 to book an appointment.
905-531-5370