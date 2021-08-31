Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,900 + taxes & licensing 2 0 4 , 8 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 7901757

7901757 Stock #: 21407

21407 VIN: 1FTFW1E57JFC83532

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 204,800 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

