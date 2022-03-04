Menu
2018 Ford Fusion

57,000 KM

Details Description Features

$26,900

+ tax & licensing
$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

#9 Auto Sales

905-450-0009

2018 Ford Fusion

2018 Ford Fusion

SE

2018 Ford Fusion

SE

Location

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7

905-450-0009

Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

57,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8616524
  Stock #: 21769
  VIN: 3FA6P0T92JR215791

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 57,000 KM

Vehicle Description

We Are Committed To Sell Top-Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles At Very Competitive Prices. Our Knowledgeable Sales Associates Will Provide a Full Transparency To Make Your Vehicle Purchase Easy And Enjoyable. THERE ARE NO HIDDEN FEES. ALL VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AND CARFAX VERIFIED. FULL FINANCING AVAILABLE STARTING AT 4.99% OAC. Call us at 905-450-0009. 690 Queen St. West, Brampton.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
CD Player
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

#9 Auto Sales

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7

